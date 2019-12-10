US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

The Treasury "designated these individuals and entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.

The release noted the announcement coincided with International Human Rights Day.