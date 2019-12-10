UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers In 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:56 PM

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Treasury "designated these individuals and entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.

The release noted the announcement coincided with International Human Rights Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Myanmar United States Slovakia Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Libya

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

57 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

58 minutes ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

58 minutes ago

Rally to mark solidarity with teachers organised

1 minute ago

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov-Pompeo Meeting Kicks Off at US State Depart ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.