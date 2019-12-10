UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers In 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:48 PM

US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Department

The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Treasury "designated these individuals and entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.

The release noted the announcement coincided with International Human Rights Day.

In Slovakia, the Treasury Department sanctioned business tycoon Marian Kocner and six companies he owns or controls for amassing millions through fraudulent tax returns based on complicated series of financial transactions, the release said.

Kocner threatened investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who exposed Kocner's network and hired former intelligence operatives to surveil the reporter, the release said.

Sanctions also targeted Myanmar's military commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing and three senior officers, and Pakistani Police Superintendent Rao Anwar Khan for running an organized crime network in which corrupt law-enforcement officers killed more than 400 people, the release said.

In addition, the Treasury Department sanctioned Libyan militia commander Mahmud al-Warfalli, the Allied Democratic Forces militia in the Democratic Republic of Congo and several members of South Sudan opposition forces, according to the release.

The sanctions targeted rights abusers who have killed, or ordered the killing of innocents who stood up for human rights, including journalists, opposition members and lawyers, the release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Police Business Lawyers Threatened Rao Anwar Myanmar United States Slovakia Sudan Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Libya Million Opposition

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

51 minutes ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Singapore

1 hour ago

Activists quit JSQM to join mainstream politics

3 minutes ago

Cambodian Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns US Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Team Abu Dhabi looks to retain UIM XCAT World Cham ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.