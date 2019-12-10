US Targets 18 Rights Abusers in 6 Nations With Sanctions - Treasury Department

The United States marked International Human Rights day by sanctioning 18 individuals and six entities in six nations - Myanmar, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan - for alleged rights abuses, the Treasury Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

The Treasury "designated these individuals and entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.

The release noted the announcement coincided with International Human Rights Day.

In Slovakia, the Treasury Department sanctioned business tycoon Marian Kocner and six companies he owns or controls for amassing millions through fraudulent tax returns based on complicated series of financial transactions, the release said.

Kocner threatened investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, who exposed Kocner's network and hired former intelligence operatives to surveil the reporter, the release said.

Sanctions also targeted Myanmar's military commander in chief Min Aung Hlaing and three senior officers, and Pakistani Police Superintendent Rao Anwar Khan for running an organized crime network in which corrupt law-enforcement officers killed more than 400 people, the release said.

In addition, the Treasury Department sanctioned Libyan militia commander Mahmud al-Warfalli, the Allied Democratic Forces militia in the Democratic Republic of Congo and several members of South Sudan opposition forces, according to the release.

The sanctions targeted rights abusers who have killed, or ordered the killing of innocents who stood up for human rights, including journalists, opposition members and lawyers, the release said.