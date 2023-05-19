UrduPoint.com

US Targets 22 People, 104 Entities In Over 20 Countries With Russia-Related Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 08:25 PM

US Targets 22 People, 104 Entities in Over 20 Countries With Russia-Related Sanctions

The United States unveiled a new package of Russia-related sanctions targeting 22 individuals and 104 entities across more than 20 countries, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States unveiled a new package of Russia-related sanctions targeting 22 individuals and 104 entities across more than 20 countries, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"OFAC's (the Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions on 22 individuals and 104 entities, with touchpoints in more than 20 countries or jurisdictions, target those attempting to circumvent or evade sanctions and other economic measures against Russia, the channels Russia uses to acquire critical technology, its future energy extraction capabilities, and Russia's financial services sector," the department said in a press release.

