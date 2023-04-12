Close
US Targets 25 Individuals, 29 Entities In New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 08:57 PM

US Targets 25 Individuals, 29 Entities in New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States on Wednesday announced new Russia-related sanctions on 25 individuals and 29 entities in 20 jurisdictions, the US Department of Treasury said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States on Wednesday announced new Russia-related sanctions on 25 individuals and 29 entities in 20 jurisdictions, the US Department of Treasury said in a press release.

"The United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom, is targeting the facilitation network of Alisher Usmanov, who is subject to sanctions in multiple jurisdictions. Today's action also includes designations to reinforce existing measures and further disrupt Russia's importation of critical technologies used in its war against Ukraine.

In total, OFAC is designating 25 individuals and 29 entities with touchpoints in 20 jurisdictions," the release said.

The US State Department also announced that it is concurrently designating several entities operating in the defense sector of Russia's economy and entities supporting Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, as well as additional entities associated with Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), the release added.

More Stories From World

