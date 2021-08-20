UrduPoint.com

US Targets 3 Cubans With Magnitsky Sanctions Including Head Of Central Army - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States targeted three Cuban nationals with Magnitsky sanctions, including the chief of Central Army Andres Gonzalez Brito, the US Treasury Department said in a notice.

The US government also designated Abelardo Jimenez Gonzalez and Roberto Legra Sotolongo, who is Deputy Chief of the General Staff Revolutionary Armed Forces, the notice said on Thursday.

