US Targets 3 Cubans With Magnitsky Sanctions Including Head of Central Army - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The United States targeted three Cuban nationals with Magnitsky sanctions, including the chief of Central Army Andres Gonzalez Brito, the US Treasury Department said in a notice.

The US government also designated Abelardo Jimenez Gonzalez and Roberto Legra Sotolongo, who is Deputy Chief of the General Staff Revolutionary Armed Forces, the notice said on Thursday.