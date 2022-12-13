UrduPoint.com

US Targets 3 People, 2 Entities For Illegal Export Of Sensitive Technology To Russia - BIS

The United States has suspended the export privileges of three individuals and two companies for 180 days for illegally shipping sensitive technology to Russia including those with military applications, a Commerce Department agency said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States has suspended the export privileges of three individuals and two companies for 180 days for illegally shipping sensitive technology to Russia including those with military applications, a Commerce Department agency said on Tuesday.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS)... has requested the issuance of an Order temporarily denying, for a period of 180 days, the export privileges under the Regulations of: Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Aleksey Ippolitov, Advanced Web Services, and Strandway," the bureau said in an order.

"Livshits and the other above captioned parties are engaged in unlawfully procuring and shipping military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers to Russian end users, including the Serniya Network. These items included advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment, some of which can be used in military applications."

The order said the parties are located in Russia and New York and that Livshits, a Russian national, owns or controls Advanced Web Services and Strandway.

