US Targets 3 Persons, 13 Entities In New Syria Sanctions - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:02 AM

US Targets 3 Persons, 13 Entities in New Syria Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has targeted three people and 13 entities, including the Syrian Tourism Ministry, in new round of Syria-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The United States has targeted three people and 13 entities, including the Syrian Tourism Ministry, in new round of Syria-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, as part of the US government's continued effort to achieve a peaceful, political resolution of the Syrian conflict, the Department of the Treasury is taking action against key enablers of the Assad regime that are associated with the Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army, the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, and the Central Bank of Syria," the release said. "Specifically, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added three individuals and 13 entities to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities."

More Stories From World

