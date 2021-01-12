UrduPoint.com
US Targets 5 Individuals From Iraq, Morocco With Counterterror Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

The United States has imposed counterterrorism sanctions through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on five individuals from Iraq, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The United States has imposed counterterrorism sanctions through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on five individuals from Iraq, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, the US Department of the Treasury announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The five individuals are Muhammad Abbatay born in Morocco, Isma'il Fu'ad Rasul Ahmed from Iraq, Sultan Yusuf Hasan al-Arif from Saudi Arabia, Fuad Ahmad Nuri Ali al-Shakhan from Saudi Arabia and Niamat Hama Rahim Hama Sharif, orginally from Iraq, the statement said.

