US Targets 7 Individuals, 6 Entities in New Iran-Related Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions on a network of seven individuals and six entities from Iran, China, and Hong Kong to disrupt Tehran's ballistic missile program, the US Department of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a network of seven individuals and six entities in Iran, the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Hong Kong in connection with Iran's ballistic missile program," the department said in a press release.

It is alleged that the network has conducted financial transactions and facilitated the procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL) and its affiliated organizations, including Parchin Chemicals Industries (PCI), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), Iran Electronics Industries (IEI), and P.B. Sadr, the release said.

P.B. Sadr is believed to be PCI's key intermediary for the procurement of parts to develop missile propellant, according to the release.

OFAC has designated Iran's Defense Attaché in Beijing Davoud Damghani who has allegedly coordinated military-related procurements from China for Iranian end-users, the release added.

The United States has designated China-based Zhejiang Qingji Ind. Co., Ltd, Hong Kong-based Lingoe Process Engineering Limited, and Iran-based transportation company Blue Calm Marine Services Company for their respective roles in the procurement of centrifuges and associated equipment and services for the benefit of P.B. Sadr, the release said.

PRC-based individuals Li Zeming and Shen Weisheng have been sanctioned in connection to the procurement of centrifuges for Iran, according to the release.

Additionally, OFAC has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong-based Hong Kong Ke.Do International Trade Co., Limited and PRC-based Qingdao Zhongrongtong Trade Development Co., Ltd. for being together engaged in the sale of tens of millions of dollars worth of dual-use, nonferrous metals to P.B. Sad, according to the release.

PRC-based Beijing Shiny Nights Technology Development Co., Ltd (Beijing SNTD) and Iranian national Ghasem Haghighat, who serves as a director and shareholder of Beijing SNTD, have also been designated for procuring electronics on behalf of Iranian end-users, the release added.