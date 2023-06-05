US Targets 7 People, 1 Entity With New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

The United States is targeting seven people and one entity with new Russia-related sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States is targeting seven people and one entity with new Russia-related sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday.

OFAC updated its specially designated nationals list to include seven Russian nationals, as well as the entity Perko Julleuchter, which is listed as a manufacturer of "other porcelain and ceramic products."