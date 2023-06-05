UrduPoint.com

US Targets 7 People, 1 Entity With New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

US Targets 7 People, 1 Entity With New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

The United States is targeting seven people and one entity with new Russia-related sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The United States is targeting seven people and one entity with new Russia-related sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Monday.

OFAC updated its specially designated nationals list to include seven Russian nationals, as well as the entity Perko Julleuchter, which is listed as a manufacturer of "other porcelain and ceramic products."

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

6 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

6 minutes ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

6 minutes ago
 19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

6 minutes ago
 Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pa ..

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.