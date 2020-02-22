UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Targets Brazilian, Chinese Wood Products In Anti-Dumping Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Targets Brazilian, Chinese Wood Products in Anti-Dumping Action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The United States is investigating wood moulding and millwork products from Brazil and China for anti-dumping action and duties, after determining these were being undersold against competing US products, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Friday.

"The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of wood mouldings and millwork products from Brazil and China that are allegedly sold in the United States at less than fair value and subsidized by the government of China," the release said.

The department said a preliminary decision on the countervailing duty was due on or about April 2, while an early action on the antidumping duty was due on or about June 16.

The Commission's public report Wood Mouldings and Millwork Products from Brazil and China will contain the views of the commission and information developed during the investigations, the release added.

Related Topics

Injured China Brazil United States April June Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 minutes ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

3 minutes ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

1 minute ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

1 minute ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.