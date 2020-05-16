US Targets Huawei With New Restrictions on Technology Exports - Commerce Dept.

The United States has announced new rules to restrict Huwaei's acquisition of American technology to build its semiconductors, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday, adding that the move was aimed at protecting US national security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States has announced new rules to restrict Huwaei's acquisition of American technology to build its semiconductors, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Friday, adding that the move was aimed at protecting US national security.

"We must amend our rules exploited by Huawei and HiSilicon and prevent US technologies from enabling malign activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests," Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in the statement.

The export rule change will prevent US and foreign companies from exporting semiconductors and chipsets designed with US software and technology to Huawei, the statement said.

The decision "cuts off" loopholes that allowed Huawei to undermine existing US export controls, the Commerce Department said.

Separately on Friday, the Commerce Department announced that it would extend a license that allows some American companies, particularly in rural US communities, to continue to do business with Huawei for another 90 days.

"The 90-day extension provides an opportunity for users of Huawei devices and telecommunication providers - particularly those in rural U.S. communities - to continue to temporarily operate such devices and existing networks while hastening the transition to alternative suppliers," Commerce said in a press release.

Fears of Chinese technology theft and Chinese laws requiring Huawai to work with the nation's intelligence services has prompted a US effort to ban the company's equipment and components from 5G networks.