US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States has targeted several persons and entities in Kosovo, Serbia and El Salvador in a new round of Global Magnitsky Sanctions, the Treasury announced on Wednesday.

The sanctioned individuals include Andrija Zheljko Bojic of Kosovo, Zeljko Bojic of Kosovo, Osiris Luna Meza of El Salvador, Carlos Amilcar Marroquin Chica of El Salvador, Alma Yanira Meza Olivares of El Salvador, Milan Mihajlovic of Kosovo, Sinisa Nedeljkovic of Kosovo, and Radovan Radic of Kosovo among others.