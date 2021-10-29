(@FahadShabbir)

The US Treasury hit Iran's drone program with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country's nuclear program

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The US Treasury hit Iran's drone program with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country's nuclear program.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have supplied lethal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen's Houthis, and Ethiopia, and the drones have been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region, the Treasury said.