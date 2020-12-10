UrduPoint.com
US Targets Kadyrov's Foundation, Chechen Officials In New Magnitsky Sanctions - Treasury

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:41 PM

The United States has designated the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and four Chechen officials, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, along with other persons and entities in Chechnya in a new round of Global Magnitsky Act sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States has designated the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and four Chechen officials, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, along with other persons and entities in Chechnya in a new round of Global Magnitsky Act sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"In addition to Kadyrov, OFAC is designating the following six companies registered in Russia that continue to provide Kadyrov pride and significant profit: Absolute Championship Akhmat for being owned or controlled by Kadyrov, Akhmat MMA for being owned or controlled by Kadyrov, FC Akhmat Grozny for being owned or controlled by Kadyrov, Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation for being owned or controlled by Kadyrov," the release said.

Other sanctioned Chechen entities include Megastroyinvest and Chechen Mineral Waters Ltd.

"OFAC is also designating five individuals who are prominent members in Kadyrov's network: Vakhit Usmayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya, has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Kadyrov, Timur Dugazaev, a representative of Kadyrov in Europe, has acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Kadyrov," the Treasury continued.

Ziyad Sabsabi, a representative of Kadyrov, and Daniil Vasilievich Martynov, a personal security advisor for Kadyrov have also been sanctioned on Thursday.

Moreover, the sanctions were imposed on Satish Seemar, a horse trainer for Kadyrov.

