US Targets Lukashenko's Government Aircraft In New Belarus-Related Sanctions - Treasury

The United States has blocked the Boeing 737 aircraft owned and used by the Belarus government as part of the new sanctions package against Minsk, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States has blocked the Boeing 737 aircraft owned and used by the Belarus government as part of the new sanctions package against Minsk, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a press release on Friday.

"EW-001PA is a Boeing 737 belonging to the GoB (the government of Belarus) and used as the presidential aircraft for the US-sanctioned leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Hryhoryavich Lukashenka. Lukashenka has exclusive access to EW-001PA and other luxury aircraft and uses them for personal trips," the release said. "OFAC is identifying EW-001PA as property in which Lukashenka, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14038, has an interest."

Minsk Belarus United States Government

