Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:54 AM

US Targets Syrian Businessman Samer Foz, 2 Others in New Anti-Assad Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States designated Syrian businessman Samer Foz, two of his associates and 13 businesses linked to him in new sanctions targeting the government of President Bashar Assad, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Samer Foz was designated along with Husen Foz, Amer Foz and 13 businesses in Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon, the Treasury said in a notice on its website.

"Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating enterprise," Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in the release.

