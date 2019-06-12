US Targets Syrian Businessman Samer Foz, 2 Relatives in Anti-Assad Sanctions - Treasury

The United States designated Syrian businessman Samer Foz, two of his relatives and 13 associated businesses in new sanctions targeting the government of President Bashar Assad, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The United States designated Syrian businessman Samer Foz, two of his relatives and 13 associated businesses in new sanctions targeting the government of President Bashar Assad, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating 16 individuals and entities associated with an international network benefiting the Assad regime," the department said in a statement on its website.

The Treasury designated Samer along with his brothers Husen and Amer Foz, the family's Aman Holding Company and his other business interests in Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

"Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating enterprise," Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in the statement.

The Treasury noted that Foz has concluded contracts with the Syrian government to reconstruct Marota City in the Mazzeh District of Damascus, and accused Assad of expelling the area's residents to achieve the development project.

It added that Foz's Lebanon-based Lana TV, also designated, solicited investment in Syria by airing commercials for Marota City.

Among the other entities targeted were Foz's Syria-based businesses Aman Holding, Foz for Trading, Al-Mohaimen for Transportation and Contracting, MENA Crystal Sugar and Mainpharma. It also targeted two associated entities based in Dubai, ASM International General Trading, LLC and Silverpine DMCC.

The Treasury also said it was designating the Beirut-based Synergy SAL Offshore, and BS Company Offshore, headquartered in the Lebanese town of Beit Mery, for shipping Iranian oil into Syria in violation of sanctions.

The United States has repeatedly called on Assad to resign and has supported armed groups trying to topple his government, including some organizations with ties to Islamist extremists such as al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).