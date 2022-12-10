UrduPoint.com

US Tariffs On Aluminum Imperfect, Need More Targeted Method To Address China - Trade Group

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Tariffs on Aluminum Imperfect, Need More Targeted Method to Address China - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022)  Trump-era tariffs imposed on aluminum imports are an imperfect tool and a more targeted approach is needed to address China's unfair trade practices, the Aluminum Association Vice President of External Affairs Matt Meenan told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the World Trade Organization (WTO), after receiving complaints from China and others, concluded that the United States violated international trade rules by imposing the Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

"The (US-based) Aluminum Association believes that Section 232 tariffs are an imperfect tool to address the continued challenge of heavily state subsidized aluminum, particularly originating in China, impacting the global market," Meenan said. "More broadly, the association supports more targeted efforts to address non-market behavior in China including Section 301 tariffs and antidumping/countervailing duty actions.

"

Meenan underscored that the Trump-era tariffs are so integrated into the US aluminum industry, any changes to the status quo should be done carefully to avoid unintended consequences in the market.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump began using Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act, authorizing him to impose duties on imports if the Commerce Department determines there is evidence of a national security threat from foreign shipments.

Trump placed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports, which applied to European Union countries and Japan as well.

The US Trade Representative's office said the United States strongly rejects the WTO's conclusion and intends to keep the duties in place due to national security concerns.

Related Topics

World China European Union Trump Japan United States 2018 Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

2 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

2 hours ago
 Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits ..

Canada Launches Critical Mineral Strategy, Commits $2.8Bln - Natural Resources M ..

2 hours ago
 Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Wa ..

Turkey's Maritime Authority Says 18 Oil Tankers Waiting for Passage in Black Sea

2 hours ago
 UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft S ..

UK's Sunak Pledges New Supplies of Anti-Aircraft Systems, Air Defense Missiles t ..

2 hours ago
 Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for ..

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.