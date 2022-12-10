US Tariffs on Aluminum Imperfect, Need More Targeted Method to Address China - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Trump-era tariffs imposed on aluminum imports are an imperfect tool and a more targeted approach is needed to address China's unfair trade practices, the Aluminum Association Vice President of External Affairs Matt Meenan told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the World Trade Organization (WTO), after receiving complaints from China and others, concluded that the United States violated international trade rules by imposing the Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

"The (US-based) Aluminum Association believes that Section 232 tariffs are an imperfect tool to address the continued challenge of heavily state subsidized aluminum, particularly originating in China, impacting the global market," Meenan said. "More broadly, the association supports more targeted efforts to address non-market behavior in China including Section 301 tariffs and antidumping/countervailing duty actions.

"

Meenan underscored that the Trump-era tariffs are so integrated into the US aluminum industry, any changes to the status quo should be done carefully to avoid unintended consequences in the market.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump began using Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act, authorizing him to impose duties on imports if the Commerce Department determines there is evidence of a national security threat from foreign shipments.

Trump placed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports, which applied to European Union countries and Japan as well.

The US Trade Representative's office said the United States strongly rejects the WTO's conclusion and intends to keep the duties in place due to national security concerns.