US Tariffs On Canadian Dairy, Lumber Could Come 'today': Trump
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump on Friday said tariffs could be imposed on Canadian dairy and lumber products within days, in a growing trade war between the United States and its northern neighbor.
"Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products," he said.
"They'll be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it, and that's what reciprocal means. And we may do it as early as today, or we'll wait till Monday or Tuesday.
"
Trump on Thursday delayed some tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, sending mixed signals about his policy after stock markets tumbled when his duties of up to 25 percent took effect earlier in the week.
Economists warn that blanket levies could weigh on US growth and raise inflation, but Trump kept the pressure up on Canada on Friday.
"It's not fair. Never has been fair, and they've treated our farmers badly," he told reporters at the White House.
