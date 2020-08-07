US Tariffs on Canadian Steel Could Follow Aluminum Levies - Ontario Premier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario on Friday said that US steel tariffs could follow the aluminum duties recently announced by President Donald Trump.

"I hear they're going to do tariffs on our steel industry as well," Ontario Premier Ford Doug Ford told reporters on Friday.

Ford called the newly re-imposed tariff "totally unacceptable" and vowed that Ontarian and Canadian officials will rally against the 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

Canadian Federal officials have promised dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa will impose reciprocal aluminum tariffs in the amount of $2.7 billion should the Trump administration not reconsider the tariffs before they come into effect on August 16.