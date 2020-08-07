UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tariffs On Canadian Steel Could Follow Aluminum Levies - Ontario Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Tariffs on Canadian Steel Could Follow Aluminum Levies - Ontario Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The premier of the Canadian province of Ontario on Friday said that US steel tariffs could follow the aluminum duties recently announced by President Donald Trump.

"I hear they're going to do tariffs on our steel industry as well," Ontario Premier Ford Doug Ford told reporters on Friday.

Ford called the newly re-imposed tariff "totally unacceptable" and vowed that Ontarian and Canadian officials will rally against the 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum.

Canadian Federal officials have promised dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs against the United States. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Ottawa will impose reciprocal aluminum tariffs in the amount of $2.7 billion should the Trump administration not reconsider the tariffs before they come into effect on August 16.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Trump Ottawa Ontario United States August Industry Ford Billion

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

34 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

49 minutes ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

19 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

19 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.