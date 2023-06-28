Open Menu

US Tech Sector Involved In Aiding Ukraine Since Russian Operation Began - Microsoft Chief

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The US tech sector has been involved in helping Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, microsoft President Brad Smith said on Wednesday.

"It has been an extraordinary effort by I'd say the entire tech sector since the war began last February," Smith told CNN regarding the US tech sector's aid to Ukraine amid Russia's special operation.

The US tech sector has aided Ukraine on matters concerning defense, intelligence and other areas, Smith said.

Microsoft has helped Ukraine defend against cyberattacks on military and civilian targets, Smith said.

According to Smith, Microsoft has never helped a country defend itself like it is currently doing to aid Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for protection against Ukrainian attacks. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

