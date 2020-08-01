UrduPoint.com
Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Teen Charged in Twitter Hack That Hit Prominent Accounts - State Attorney's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) A US teenager in the state of Florida has been charged for being the mastermind behind a massive hack on Twitter that targeted high-profile accounts, the Hillsborough State Attorney's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren has filed 30 felony charges against a Tampa resident for scamming people across America, perpetrating the 'Bit-Con' hack of prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk on July 15, 2020," the release said.

The investigation found that Graham Ivan Clark, 17, was the mastermind of the attack, the release added.

