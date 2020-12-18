UrduPoint.com
US Telecom Executive Disrupted Video Meetings On Tiananmen Massacre - Justice Dept.

Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

A China-based executive of a US telecom company faces charges for disrupting video meetings earlier this year held to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A China-based executive of a US telecom company faces charges for disrupting video meetings earlier this year held to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Friday.

"A complaint and arrest warrant were unsealed today in Federal court in Brooklyn charging Xinjiang Jin, also known as 'Julien Jin,' with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer a means of identification," the release said.

The Justice Department said Jin coordinated with the Beijing government to target dissidents and disrupt meetings.

Jin was an employee of the US-based telecommunications firm called Company-1 and he was based in China where he "allegedly participated in a scheme to disrupt a series of meetings in May and June 2020 held to commemorate the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in the PRC," the release said.

The meetings were conducted using a videoconferencing program provided by Company-1, and were organized and hosted by US-based individuals, including individuals residing in the Eastern District of New York, the release added.

However, Jin is not in US custody, the release acknowledged.

