US Tells European Companies of Sanctions Risk Over Nord Stream 2 Construction - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US Department of State in January notified European companies it suspects of providing assistance to Russia in the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they were facing the risk of sanctions from the outgoing Donald Trump administration, Reuters reported citing sources.

"We are trying to inform companies of the risk and urge them to pull out before it's too late," a US government source, who declined to be identified, said as quoted by the news agency.