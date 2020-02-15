UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tells Ghani Ready To Use Lethal Force If Taliban Violates Deal With Washington -Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:34 PM

US Tells Ghani Ready to Use Lethal Force If Taliban Violates Deal With Washington -Reports

US officials have assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan delegates that Washington will not abandon Afghanistan after signing an agreement on the reduction of violence with the Taliban movement and is ready to use lethal force if the deal is violated, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a source in Munich

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US officials have assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan delegates that Washington will not abandon Afghanistan after signing an agreement on the reduction of violence with the Taliban movement and is ready to use lethal force if the deal is violated, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a source in Munich.

On Friday, Washington and the Taliban agreed to reduce violence for a week in what could become the first step to reaching a peace agreement between the sides.

"We guarantee you if they [Taliban] break [terms of the deal] US will have enough lethal power to destroy them, we are with the Afghan now and we will be with Afghanistan forever, " US officials told the Afghan side, as quoted by CNN.

At the same time, the Afghan representatives want to have a deeper understanding of how the US-Taliban agreement to reduce violence will work, according to the broadcaster.

The Taliban and the United States have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Exchange Washington Munich Same United States Ashraf Ghani From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles Naeem-ul-Haque's de ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous grieved over sad demise of Naeem-ul-Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Police to deploy over 1500 cops for UN Secretary-G ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Shah condemns murder of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

2 minutes ago

PTI’s pioneer member Naeemul Haque passes away

40 minutes ago

Polio awareness walk held at Larkana

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.