UrduPoint.com

US Tells Mexico Will Consider 'All Options' If Failing To Change GMO Corn Policy - USTR

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 04:30 AM

US tells Mexico Will Consider 'All Options' if Failing to Change GMO Corn Policy - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States is ready to consider "all options" under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement if Mexico does not lift restrictions on the import of genetically modified corn from the United States, officials from the Office of the US Trade Representative and the Department of Agriculture said in a joint statement after meeting with relevant officials in Mexico City.

The Biden administration has been "gravely concerned" with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to phase out the use and importation of genetically engineered corn and other products by January 31, 2024.

"We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including taking formal steps to enforce our rights under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement," the statement said on Monday.

The Biden administration finds the Mexico-proposed changes to its biotechnology policies in November to be insufficient and warns that its new approach can result in billions of Dollars from disruptions in bilateral trade, the statement added.

Office of the US Trade Representative Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip and Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor represented the United States during the meetings with Mexican government officials, according to the statement.

The United States exported $4.7 billion worth of corn to Mexico in 2021, according to government data.

Related Topics

Import Agriculture Mexico City United States Mexico January November All From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

5 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

5 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

5 hours ago
 29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

29 beggars caught in Faisalabad

5 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tajik FM agree to enhance ties

5 hours ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.