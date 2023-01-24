US tells Mexico Will Consider 'All Options' if Failing to Change GMO Corn Policy - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The United States is ready to consider "all options" under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement if Mexico does not lift restrictions on the import of genetically modified corn from the United States, officials from the Office of the US Trade Representative and the Department of Agriculture said in a joint statement after meeting with relevant officials in Mexico City.

The Biden administration has been "gravely concerned" with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to phase out the use and importation of genetically engineered corn and other products by January 31, 2024.

"We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including taking formal steps to enforce our rights under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement," the statement said on Monday.

The Biden administration finds the Mexico-proposed changes to its biotechnology policies in November to be insufficient and warns that its new approach can result in billions of Dollars from disruptions in bilateral trade, the statement added.

Office of the US Trade Representative Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip and Agriculture Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor represented the United States during the meetings with Mexican government officials, according to the statement.

The United States exported $4.7 billion worth of corn to Mexico in 2021, according to government data.