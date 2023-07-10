Open Menu

US Tells Telecom Firms To Spread Idea Of Forceful Struggle With Authorities In Russia- SVR

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

US Tells Telecom Firms to Spread Idea of Forceful Struggle With Authorities in Russia- SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The US Department of State has sent out instructions to national telecommunications companies on covering events around Russia, with the goal of introducing the idea of the need for a forceful struggle against the authorities in Russia, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"The US Department of State has finally turned into the 'Ministry of Truth' predicted by George Orwell and actually dictates to the American media what exactly they should write and say. In June, the Department of State issued instructions to major telecommunications holdings such as AT&T, Comcast Corporation, Graham Media Group, Nash Holdings, Newsweek Publishing, and The New York Times Company to misrepresent events in and around Russia," the SVR said in a statement, adding that the goal is to "introduce into the minds of Russian citizens the idea of the need for a forceful struggle against the authorities up to an armed rebellion.

"

To engage Russian citizens in protests, it is proposed to actively replicate fabrications about the weakness of the Russian state, its inability to defend its territories, the inevitability of defeat in the confrontation with the West, the statement added.

