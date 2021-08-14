US Tells Tunisia President to Appoint New Prime Minister Designate- Natl. Security Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood met with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis and urged him to promptly appoint a Prime Minister designate, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Finer discussed with President Saied the urgent need to appoint a prime minister designate who would form a capable government able to address the immediate economic and health crises facing Tunisia," Horne said.

Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi following an eruption of anti-government protests in Tunisia in late July. He also suspended parliament for 30 days and froze the lawmakers' legal immunity.

Finer and Hood delivered a message from US President Joe Biden that reaffirmed his personal support and that of his administration, for returning Tunisia to democracy soon.

Finer also met with civil society leaders in Tunisia, conveying the United States' support for their role in building a prosperous and democratic future in the country.