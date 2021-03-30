US Tells Ukraine Official Biden Seeks to Revitalize Ties to Support Zelensky - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office on Monday discussed the steps the Biden administration aims to undertake to revitalize the bilateral strategic partnership in support of President Volodymyr Zelensky's policies, White House spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Monday.

"He [Sullivan] relayed the Biden administration's commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda that delivers justice, security and prosperity to the people of Ukraine," the statement said.