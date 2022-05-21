UrduPoint.com

US Temporarily Denies Export Privileges To Rossiya Airlines Over 'Export Violations'

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Temporarily Denies Export Privileges to Rossiya Airlines Over 'Export Violations'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The United States issued an order to temporarily deny export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to alleged ongoing export violations the company is committing, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Today, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S.

Axelrod issued an order denying the export privileges of a fifth Russian airline - Rossiya Airlines - due to ongoing export violations related to comprehensive export controls on Russia imposed by the Commerce Department," the US Bureau of Industry and Security said in a press release.

This order terminates the right of Rossiya Airlines to engage in transactions subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), including exports and reexports from the United States, the release said, adding that the denial order is effective for 180 days and may be renewed.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Company United States May Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead ov ..

Closing birdie gives Thomas one-stroke PGA lead over McIlroy

44 minutes ago
 Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

44 minutes ago
 US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Al ..

US to Discuss NATO Force Posture in Europe With Allies in Weeks Ahead - State De ..

44 minutes ago
 Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

Malaysian bikers leave for GB after Shandur visit

48 minutes ago
 Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for ..

Imran demands dissolution of assemblies; date for fresh election; Islamabad Marc ..

48 minutes ago
 4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeo ..

4 arrested for assaulting senior orthopedic surgeon at Liaquat University Hospit ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.