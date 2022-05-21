US Temporarily Denies Export Privileges to Rossiya Airlines Over 'Export Violations'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The United States issued an order to temporarily deny export privileges to Rossiya Airlines due to alleged ongoing export violations the company is committing, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Today, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S.

Axelrod issued an order denying the export privileges of a fifth Russian airline - Rossiya Airlines - due to ongoing export violations related to comprehensive export controls on Russia imposed by the Commerce Department," the US Bureau of Industry and Security said in a press release.

This order terminates the right of Rossiya Airlines to engage in transactions subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), including exports and reexports from the United States, the release said, adding that the denial order is effective for 180 days and may be renewed.