US Temporarily Relocating 160 US Military Advisers From Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered for 160 US military advisers in Ukraine to be relocated elsewhere in Europe, the Pentagon said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered for 160 US military advisers in Ukraine to be relocated elsewhere in Europe, the Pentagon said Saturday.

"Secretary Austin has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard who have been deployed to Ukraine since late November," the Pentagon said in a statement.

These troops, which have been "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," will now "reposition elsewhere in Europe," the statement said.

>