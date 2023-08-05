Open Menu

US Temporarily Suspends Certain Foreign Aid To Niger Amid Military Takeover - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US Temporarily Suspends Certain Foreign Aid to Niger Amid Military Takeover - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United States is temporarily suspending certain foreign assistance programs to the government of Niger amid the ongoing military takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," Blinken said in the release on Friday. "This interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger. Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.

"

Blinken further said US government activities in Niger continue where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The US government has not yet determined the situation in Niger as a coup.

Related Topics

United States Niger July All Government

Recent Stories

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

3 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

5 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

5 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

5 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

5 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

5 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

5 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

5 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

5 hours ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

5 hours ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World