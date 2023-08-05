US Temporarily Suspends Certain Foreign Aid to Niger Amid Military Takeover - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United States is temporarily suspending certain foreign assistance programs to the government of Niger amid the ongoing military takeover, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

"The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger," Blinken said in the release on Friday. "This interim measure does not impact all US foreign assistance programs in Niger. Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.

"

Blinken further said US government activities in Niger continue where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of US personnel.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP). The US government has not yet determined the situation in Niger as a coup.