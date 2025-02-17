Open Menu

US Tensions Plague Final Phase Of German Election Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Germany enters the final week of election campaigning Monday, with the debate more heated than ever amid controversy over alleged US interference in favour of the far right.

After weeks of sparring on migration and a surge of support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the race took a new turn last week with comments by US Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking in Munich on Friday, Vance called on Germany to drop its decades-long taboo of having the far right in government, insisting there was "no room for firewalls".

His comments brought tens of thousands of demonstrators to the streets of Berlin on Sunday and became one of the main talking points in the latest tv debate between top candidates.

"I will not allow an American vice president to tell me who I can talk to here in Germany," said Friedrich Merz, whose party is currently leading the polls on around 30 percent.

The conservative CDU candidate told voters he would "not tolerate such interference" in the February 23 polls or coalition negotiations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz also rejected Vance's comments as "unacceptable" and asserted there is "no cooperation with the extreme right".

But the leader of the ascending AfD -- which also has the support of top Washington adviser Elon Musk -- on Sunday praised Vance for having "spoken out so clearly".

"We must not build firewalls to exclude millions of voters from the outset -- we have to talk to each other. He made that clear," Alice Weidel told the TV audience.

