US Tentatively Approves Sale of Military Equipment Worth $280Mln to Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced a possible sale of military communications equipment to Taiwan, saying it would help bolster the East Asian island's defense capabilities.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of a Field Information Communications System (FICS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $280 million," it said.

The agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the prospective sale, according to a press release published on Monday.

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the agency added.

China has repeatedly demanded that the United States stop all military sales to what Beijing sees as its territory. The director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department, Hua Chunying, said Tuesday that China would take necessary countermeasures against the new sale.