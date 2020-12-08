UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tentatively Approves Sale Of Military Equipment Worth $280Mln To Taiwan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

US Tentatively Approves Sale of Military Equipment Worth $280Mln to Taiwan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced a possible sale of military communications equipment to Taiwan, saying it would help bolster the East Asian island's defense capabilities.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of a Field Information Communications System (FICS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $280 million," it said.

The agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the prospective sale, according to a press release published on Monday.

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the agency added.

China has repeatedly demanded that the United States stop all military sales to what Beijing sees as its territory. The director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department, Hua Chunying, said Tuesday that China would take necessary countermeasures against the new sale.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Sale Beijing Taipei United States Congress All Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

21 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

12 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.