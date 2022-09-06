US Terminated All Contacts With Russia on Anti-Terror Activity - Russian Security Council

The United States has interrupted all bilateral contacts on the fight against international terrorism and is "trying to squeeze Russia out" of the existing formats of cooperation in this area, Yuri Kokov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States has interrupted all bilateral contacts on the fight against international terrorism and is "trying to squeeze Russia out" of the existing formats of cooperation in this area, Yuri Kokov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"At present, the US has interrupted all bilateral contacts and is trying to squeeze Russia out of the established international formats of cooperation in this area," Kokov told Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In recent years, despite the tensions in Russian-American relations, countering international terrorism has remained one of the few areas in which expert consultations and practical cooperation between special services of the two countries continued, Kokov added.