UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements With Hong Kong - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements with Hong Kong - State Department

The United States suspended or terminated on Wednesday three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in continuation of its response to China's encroachment on the region's autonomy, the State Department announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States suspended or terminated on Wednesday three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in continuation of its response to China's encroachment on the region's autonomy, the State Department announced.

"As part of the ongoing implementation measures, we notified the Hong Kong authorities on August 19 of our suspension or termination of three bilateral agreements," the State Department said in a statement.

The agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong United States August From

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

16 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

31 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

46 minutes ago

Market cap of listed companies crosses one trillio ..

1 hour ago

Entity ratings of LSMIM reaffirmed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.