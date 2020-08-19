US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements with Hong Kong - State Department

The United States suspended or terminated on Wednesday three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in continuation of its response to China's encroachment on the region's autonomy, the State Department announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States suspended or terminated on Wednesday three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong in continuation of its response to China's encroachment on the region's autonomy, the State Department announced.

"As part of the ongoing implementation measures, we notified the Hong Kong authorities on August 19 of our suspension or termination of three bilateral agreements," the State Department said in a statement.

The agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships.