UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Terminates Foreign Assistance To Russia Except Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Terminates Foreign Assistance to Russia Except Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States will cease all aid to Russia under the Foreign Assistance Act excluding urgent humanitarian aid, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"As a result, the following sanctions will be imposed (full or partial waivers are noted below) after the 15-day Congressional notification period," the department said in a statement.

"Foreign Assistance: Termination of assistance to Russia under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, except for urgent humanitarian assistance and food or other agricultural commodities or products."

Related Topics

Russia United States All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

20 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

1 hour ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

1 hour ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

1 hour ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

1 hour ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.