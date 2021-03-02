US Terminates Foreign Assistance to Russia Except Humanitarian Aid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States will cease all aid to Russia under the Foreign Assistance Act excluding urgent humanitarian aid, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"As a result, the following sanctions will be imposed (full or partial waivers are noted below) after the 15-day Congressional notification period," the department said in a statement.

"Foreign Assistance: Termination of assistance to Russia under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, except for urgent humanitarian assistance and food or other agricultural commodities or products."