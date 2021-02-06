UrduPoint.com
US Terminates Intelligence Sharing On Yemen, Advice To Saudi Forces - Pentagon

Sat 06th February 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden's order to end offensive support in Yemen terminates intelligence sharing and providing advice to Saudi forces, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday.

"As a result of the president's order yesterday, DoD [Defense Department] had been providing some limited non-combat assistance for coalition operations and that would include intelligence and some advice and best practices and that all has been terminated, but Saudi Arabia remains a partner in terms of combating terror in the region," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, Biden said the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, but would continue to defend its ally against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderking as his special envoy for Yemen.

