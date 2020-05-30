UrduPoint.com
US Terminates Relations With WHO, Redirecting Funds To Other Public Health Needs - Trump

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Terminates Relations With WHO, Redirecting Funds to Other Public Health Needs - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The United States is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) and redirecting funds to other global health needs, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs," Trump said at the White House.

