US Terror Suspect Pleads Guilty To Supporting Islamic State - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 09:47 PM

A 23-year-old man in the US state of Utah faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting that he posed as a leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to help two individuals plan attacks, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A 23-year-old man in the US state of Utah faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting that he posed as a leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to help two individuals plan attacks, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"[Murat] Suljovic admitted that in his correspondence with Person A, he pretended to be an ISIS [Islamic State] leader through an online persona, and he believed Person A and Person B believed he was an ISIS leader," the release said. "Suljovic provided advice about potential targets for a terrorist attack and advice about how to plan an attack.

"

Suljovic also admitted that he provided a bomb-making tutorial video to Person A in the correspondence to share with Person B for the purposes of "training and assisting Person B in carrying out an attack, according to the plea agreement," the release said.

The Justice Department said that by distributing the bomb-making tutorial video, Suljovic attempted to provide material support to Islamic State.

Suljovic faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. A sentencing date for Suljovic, who remains in custody, will be scheduled later, the release said.

