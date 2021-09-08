UrduPoint.com

US Test Demonstrates Long-Range, Jam-Resistant Data Link For Aircraft - Northrop Grumman

A successful test of a long-range data link between aircraft and the internet-based cloud demonstrates a technology that can revolutionize command and control in contested airspace, Northrup Grumman said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) A successful test of a long-range data link between aircraft and the internet-based cloud demonstrates a technology that can revolutionize command and control in contested airspace, Northrup Grumman said on Wednesday.

"The flight demonstration linked the Scaled Composites Proteus, a High-Altitude, Long-Endurance research aircraft, with a Firebird, an unmanned air vehicle with the capability to be flown manned, through an advanced line-of-sight data link with low probability of intercept/low probability of detection characteristics that includes anti-jam properties," Northrup Grumman said in a press release.

The demonstration was the first integration of a new military transceiver and multi-level security data switches to protect the decision-making chain. The in-flight connectivity "can revolutionize Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) in contested airspace," the release added.

During the test, the aircraft established a link, performed a simulated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, and connected back to a cloud-based 5G network test-bed through a novel prototype multi-level security switch, according to the release.

