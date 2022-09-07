UrduPoint.com

US Test Launches Minuteman III Missile To Show Nuclear Force Readiness - Air Force

Published September 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US military conducted an unarmed test launch of Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to show the readiness of the United States' nuclear arsenal, the space force base said on Wednesday.

"An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system," the base said in a statement.

The US notified the Russian government in advance of the launch and transmitted pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and pursuant to New START treaty obligations.

