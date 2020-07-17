UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Tested Hypersonic Missile That Flew 17X Faster Than Speed of Sound - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US military recently tested a hypersonic missile that flew 17 times faster than the speed of sound, CNN reported citing a senior defense official.

The defense official, according to Thursday's report, said they tested a hypersonic glide body that was a success.

The report added that the missile test was conducted in March over the Pacific Ocean.

Moreover, the defense official said the US military will test a hypersonic cruise missile later this year.

The report said, citing US officials, that the hypersonic missiles being developed by the United States will not be nuclear capable.

Since May, US President Donald Trump has made comments about a hypersonic missile that is "17 times faster" than any other missile.

On June 30, Department of Defense Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization Mark Lewis said the United States is looking to conduct its first test flights of completed hypersonic prototype weapons by 2025 with deployable weapons by the second half of the decade.

The Defense Department plans to carry out at least 40 flight tests of hypersonic missiles over the Pacific Ocean in the next four years.

