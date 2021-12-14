US Testing Saildrone Unmanned Surface Vehicle in Gulf of Aqaba - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The US navy has operated an unmanned surface vehicle (USV), or saildrone, in the Gulf of Aqaba between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Monday.

"NAVCENT began operationally testing a new USV in the Gulf of Aqaba (on) December 12 as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into US 5th Fleet operations," the release stated.

NAVCENT commenced exercise Digital Horizon while launching a Saildrone Explorer USV into the water for the first time from the Jordanian naval base in Aqaba. In November, US and Jordanian naval leaders announced the base would become a joint hub for Saildrone operations in the Red Sea, the release said.

The Saildrone Explorer is a 23-foot-long, 16-foot-tall USV reliant on wind power for propulsion.

The vessel houses a package of sensors powered through solar energy for building a shared picture of the surrounding seas.

"Our Saildrones leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance maritime domain awareness, extending the digital horizon with a sustainable, zero-carbon solution," Capt. Michael Brasseur, commander of NAVCENT's new task force for unmanned systems and artificial intelligence, said in the release.

After establishing Task Force 59 in September, NAVCENT is in the early stages of integrating unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into the US. 5th Fleet operational environment. On December 4, the task force initiated at-sea operational tests for a MANTAS T-38 USV off the coast of Bahrain, the release added.