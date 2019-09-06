UrduPoint.com
US Tests 4 Refurbished Submarine-Launched Trident Ballistic Missiles Over Pacific - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The US submarine Nebraska has launched four Trident II ballistic missiles off the coast of California for test flights over the Pacific Ocean, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

"The first two launches took place September 4, and the last two were September 6," the release said. "All occurred before sunrise."

The missiles, launched off the California coast, were unarmed and fired to test performance following a recent life-extension overhaul, the release said.

The Trident II strategic weapon system, originally designed with a life span to 2024, recently underwent a life extension that will keep it operational through the late 2040s, the release added.

Apart from this week's tests, the director of the Navy's Strategic Systems Programs Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe said the US is "developing the next generation of Trident missiles and shipboard strategic weapon system that will ensure a credible sea-based deterrent for the next 40 years and beyond."

Submarine launched ballistic missiles comprise about 70 percent of the US nuclear deterrent, which also includes land-based Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles and nuclear capable bombers, according to the release.

