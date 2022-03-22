UrduPoint.com

US Tests Deconfliction Line With Russia Daily - Defense Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 09:56 PM

The United States tests daily the deconfliction line established with Russia to prevent a conflict with NATO over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, and is always met with a Russian response, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States tests daily the deconfliction line established with Russia to prevent a conflict with NATO over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine, and is always met with a Russian response, a senior Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"We test it every day and the Russians are picking up. So, that's a good thing. There hasn't been any content delivery over the deconfliction line because there hasn't been any need to have that conversation with the Russians. There hasn't been any potential conflicts in NATO airspace or ground space." the official said.

