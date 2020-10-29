US tests intercontinental ballistic missile

UrduPoint.com
The United States said it successfully tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The United States said it successfully tested an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

The single-warhead missile was launched at 12:27 am (0727 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, travelling 6,700 kilometers (4,200 miles) over the Pacific Ocean before crashing into the sea near the Marshall Islands, the Air Force said in a statement.

This third test of the year had been planned for Wednesday but was delayed by a day because of bad weather around the islands.

"Like previous test launches, this event demonstrated the Air Force's commitment to the nation's nuclear enterprise while ensuring the United States' nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, and effective to deter our adversaries while reassuring our allies and partners," said the chief of staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown.

