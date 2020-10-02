US Tests Interoperability of THAAD, Patriot Missile Systems - Missile Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The US Army and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) have successfully carried out a two-part interoperability test involving both the Army's ground-based Patriot missile interceptor and the aircraft-launched Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), the MDA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Missile Defense Agency, US Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, and US Army Space and Missile Defense Command successfully conducted a test of the Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon systems from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico," the statement said.

The MDA explained that the test, which was called Flight Test Patriot Weapon System (FTP)-27, involved two events that took place on Thursday and earlier this year.

"Today, the THAAD Army-Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) detected and tracked the Black Dagger target and successfully provided data to the Patriot weapon system to determine a launch solution," the statement said.

The Patriot weapon system then successfully intercepted the target using a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor with data provided by the THAAD AN/TPY-2 radar, the statement also said.

"During the first event on February 20, 2020, the THAAD Army-Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) also detected and tracked the Black Dagger target and successfully provided data to the Patriot weapon system to determine a launch solution," the statement added.

On that occasion, an intercept was not achieved due to an interceptor software upgrade error which has since been corrected, according to the statement.