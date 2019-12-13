US Tests Land-Based Intermediate-Range Missile Previously Banned Under INF Treaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik on Thursday.

This type of missile was previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"The Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched ballistic missile at approximately 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time today from Vandenberg Air Force Base," the officer said.