US Tests Land-Based Intermediate-Range Missile Previously Banned Under INF Treaty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:01 AM
The United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik on Thursday
This type of missile was previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
"The Department of Defense conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched ballistic missile at approximately 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time today from Vandenberg Air Force Base," the officer said.